Hyderabad: Pedestrain killed in road crash at Golconda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died after he was hit by a rashly driven motorcycle at Golconda on Thursday. The driver, who was allegedly driving in a rash manner, had gone absconding after the accident, police said.

The victim, Mohd.Ghouse (57), a daily wage worker, was crossing the road near Deccan Park, when he was hit by the bike.

“The bike was driven quite fast and the driver did not see the pedestrian and hit him. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” said an official.

The Golconda police booked a case of negligence causing death and are investigating. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver.