Hyderabad: Woman jumps from Cable Bridge

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:12 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Police carried out rescue operations to find the woman at Durgam Cheruvu lake on Wednesday. A handbag that the woman left on the bridge had some documents, with the help of which the police identified her as Swapna and contacted her family.

Hyderabad: A woman jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu lake from the cable bridge in full public view on Wednesday afternoon.

Aged around 30 years, the woman walked onto the bridge, crossed over to the railing and then jumped into the water even as people on the cable bridge and passers-by watched on.

Alerted by the passers-by, the police rushed to the spot and deployed boats and divers but could not find the woman till late night. A handbag that the woman left on the bridge had some documents, with the help of which the police identified her as Swapna and contacted her family.

Family members of the woman told the police that Swapna was suffering from mental health issues and undergoing treatment. On Wednesday morning, she went to a private hospital and after consultation told she was going home. However, later they came to know about she jumping from the bridge.