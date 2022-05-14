Gangula wants Centre to withdraw out-turn ratio of 67 percent in rice milling

Khammam: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has demanded the Centre to withdraw the out-turn ratio of 67 percent fixed by FCI for raw rice in the milling of yasangi paddy.

He said due to extreme temperatures in summer season the out-turn ratio could not be achieved as the broken rice percentage would be high. The test milling of paddy to assess the losses caused by the broken rice quantity would soon start.

Based on the test milling results the loss would be assessed and the Centre should take the responsibility to bear the loss and should not put the burden on the State government. The loss could be around Rs 3000 crore or Rs 4000 crore, it has to be paid by the Centre, he said speaking to the media here on Saturday.

The State government would only increase production and Centre should not compel the State to bear the losses in the milling process, he said, demanding union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take the issue to the notice of the Centre.

Kamalakar wanted the BJP leaders to take the matter to the notice of union Home Minister Amit Shah who visited Hyderabad on Saturday besides writing a letter to the Centre. Since 1965 parboiled rice was procured by FCI but this year the Centre refused to buy parboiled rice and Shah should answer Telangana farmers in that regard as farmers suffered because of the Centre’s stance.

He denied the BJP leaders’ allegations about the shortage of gunny bags during the yasangi paddy procurement. He said there was a surplus of gunny bags. Because of the serious efforts made by Telangana government nearly 9.32 crore gunny bags were made available.

Of them 3.40 crore bags were used so far and there was availability of 5.60 crore gunny bags. Farmers in the State were happy over yasangi paddy procurement but the opposition parties were unhappy. BJP leaders should not disturb paddy procurement and stop making false allegations, Kamalakar suggested.

Hitting at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy Kamalakar wanted Warangal Declaration, the party announced some time back, be implemented in Chhattisgarh where there was no MSP for farm produce. Farmers in Chhattisgarh committing suicides as they were forced to sell the farm produce at throwaway price. Chintan Shivir held in Rajasthan failed to speak about the Warangal Declaration. Farmers in Telangana would not trust the Congress party’s declarations, Kamalakar added.

