Garuda Saga: In search of success beyond Battle Royale

A review ofKrafton’s just released archery RPG

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 3 March 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: Garuda Saga, Krafton’s new game exclusively made for India, offers a gameplay experience that is very similar to the very popular Mighty Doom or the evergreen classic DemonStar, and offers unique abilities inspired from games like the Diablo franchise.

As you might have guessed, this is a game where the lone archer slays endless waves of enemies and collects upgrades as the game space transforms from a monster-infested terrain into a colorful medley of attacks. The experience here is not unique, but it is certainly fun, especially when battling the many bosses, the game throws up.

This is a game format where you are unlikely to question what the game expects you to do, as you intuitively dodge attacks and find ways to power yourself up every time you clear a wave or a dungeon. However, Garuda Saga has been dubbed by its makers (Krafton and Alchemist) as a fantasy RPG where players are expected to play a protagonist who must rescue his imprisoned friend and mentor.

It’s a worthy cause, no doubt, but also one that the game fails to mention at any point, leaving players to fend for themselves. In my time with the game, I found no elements of lore or mythology here, which I find to be a wasted opportunity. Similarly, calling a game Garuda and not incorporating elements of flight is also disappointing.

Similarly, in terms of gameplay, the experience is smooth, and you encounter very few bugs or glitches. However, it is also very static and monotonous, as the terrain in-game across levels rarely changes. Players are expected to move and dodge incoming attacks, but there is hardly any scope for either verticality or subtlety.

There are RPG elements to power up gear and spells, as well as a mechanism to upgrade common gear to rarer versions, but I found very little reason to care and commit to the grind here as the novelty quickly wore off. The game also offers daily sign-in rewards and other common free-to-play benefits, but I really don’t think I will be logging in after this review.

Reviewing Garuda Saga presents a challenging proposition. On one hand, I want to feel happy and proud that a game exclusively made for India works well and integrates various elements that modern free-to-play games offer as a cohesive functional experience.

However, on the other hand, I can’t help but compare it to other games that it tries to mimic – games that offered great narratives, plots, and dialogue. Garuda, as a character, seems non-existent, and when compared to Supermassive Games’ Bastion, it seems almost criminal not to capitalize on the possibility of flashback gameplay between the student and mentor, to forge emotional bonds and develop a gripping experience.

can’t shake the feeling that Garuda Saga could have been so much more. Give it a try if you have the time, but I can’t guarantee you won’t feel frustrated by the end of it.

Sneak Peek:

Title: Garuda Saga

Developer: Alchemist Games Inc, published by Krafton

Game Type: Single Player Action RPG with stacking elements

Platforms: Android and iOS

Price: Free to Play within-app purchases

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 5

Game Handling & Quality: 6

Value for Time: 6

Potential Progression without in-game purchases: 6

Overall: 5.75

What Stands Out

The game handles quite smoothly, especially considering it mimics the Mighty Doom format, with a lot happening on screen.

There is a large variety of enemies and bosses in the game, requiring you to constantly move and adapt

Fails to impress

The stage/level-based gameplay, where enemies attack in waves, seems like a dated mechanic, especially since the terrain here hardly changes.

There is no story or lore to explain what is happening. Players have no idea why the archer is called Garuda or what the saga is about.