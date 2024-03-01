Telangana rejoins PMFBY to provide crop insurance to farmers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made an announcement in this regard, following his meeting with PMFBY CEO and Joint Secretary for union Agriculture Ministry Ritesh Chauhan at the Secretariat on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana rejoined the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to extend crop insurance to farmers and safeguard their investments against crop loss during adverse climatic conditions.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the State government was committed to safeguard the standing crops of farmers during adverse conditions and strengthen the agriculture sector.

Accordingly, farmers would get crop insurance under the scheme from the next crop season, he said. Ritesh Chauhan also assured that timely compensation would be provided in case of crop loss under PMFBY.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials were also present.