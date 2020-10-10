Gaurang Shah’s exclusive e-store for kids and men

The idea behind the launch of the online platform, Gaurang Shah says, is because people have more time to focus on and search for what’s available online.

National award-winning textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah has announced the launch of e-store for ready-to-wear handwoven clothes for men (men.gaurang.co) and kids (little.gaurang.co).

The new portal will house his couture pieces and the pret-line, making it a one-stop fashion destination for trendy, casual wear and special occasions.

The men’s catalogue offered at the e-store will list an array of the designer’s signature handwoven, all occasion collection, tailored to perfection, a combination of traditional motifs with contemporary textures for the new-age men.

Through ‘Little Gaurang’, the designer is introducing a handwoven fashion line that integrates khadi, handwoven fabrics, and the wellness of natural dyes on the prints of these fabrics for 0-12 years kids.

“As a parent myself I am extremely conscious of the profound and long-lasting impact we can have in the child’s development and well being draping them in inspirational clothes. This special line made for the little digital fashion consumers reflects that belief,” Gaurang says.

Every piece is handcrafted in collaboration with artisans from across the country to include weaving, dyeing and printing into our design collection.

