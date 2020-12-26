Gautam Gambhir hits out at team management

It’s unfortunate that Wriddhiman Saha has played just one Test match in this series and he hasn’t done well and gets dropped, said the former Indian opener

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: The deliberation over Team India’s composition finally came to an end when the management announced the playing XI for the second Test at MCG against Australia a day before the start of the Test.

While struggling Shaw made way for youngster Shubman Gill, the veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant.

However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir hit out at the management for constantly changing the wicketkeepers.

“It’s unfortunate that Wriddhiman Saha has played just one Test match in this series and he hasn’t done well and gets dropped. Imagine what happens to Pant if he doesn’t do well in this Test or the third Test. What do you do then? Would you go back to Wriddhiman Saha,” Gambhir said on YouTube channel.

“That’s why this team looks so unsettled because no one is secured. Professional sport is all about security. Everyone has talent when they are representing the country. All they want is security and that assurance that we are there to back you, not just by words but by action. No one apart from India rotates wicket-keeper based on conditions,” he added.