Gear up for ‘Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk’

The event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, will start at 6:30 pm and continue till 10 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:09 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: What gives any Hyderabadi more joy than tasting the myriad undiscovered flavours of food? The Deccan Archive is back with Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk and you can walk across Nampally and Mallepally, the historic neighbourhoods, while touring through the best food joints.

“We will meet at 6:30 pm, and walk for around three hours. We will be walking slowly, and stopping frequently, so it will not be very tiring. We will be eating a little bit in many places – so the total amount of food will be equivalent to a meal. So definitely bring an appetite. Wear comfortable walking shoes, preferably covered,” said the organisers.

Tickets can be booked on the website: https://www.thedeccanarchive.com/event-details/the-big-fat-hyderabadi-food-walk-2-1