Gear up for CAT 2021

Hyderabad: Students wishing to pursue various postgraduate programmes in management or fellow programmes in management in the Indian Institutes of Management can gear up for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The IIM-Ahmedabad has issued the admission notification inviting applications from the eligible candidates.

The CAT is scheduled to take place in centres spread across 158 test cities on November 28 and results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The scores are valid till December 31, 2022.

The computer-based entrance test comprises three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Local Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The questions in these sections are to be answered in 120 minutes. Candidates will be provided exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from recognised university, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent for SC, ST and PWD categories). Students appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and were awaiting results can also apply.

However, such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the principal or registrar of their university or institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

The registrations are underway on the website https://iimcat.ac.in/ and the last date for submission of application is September 15.

Candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference to appear for the entrance test. After the closure of registration, students will be given an opportunity to edit the application form-photograph, signature and city preferences, if required. The centres will be allotted to the candidates based on their preferences. Candidates can download their admit cards from October 27 to November 28.

“The preparations and the conduct of the exam is being done with continued Covid-19 uncertainty. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information,” CAT 2021, Convenor, Prof. M P Ram Mohan said in a press release.

