Georgina surprises Ronaldo with Rolls Royce as a Christmas gift

27 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Portuguese footballer and a five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Cristiano Ronaldo received a Rolls-Royce Dawn, from his partner Georgina Rodriguez as a Christmas present.

He might be without a club at the moment, but he surely had one of the best Christmas days. Rodriguez posted a video on her Instagram account, where a Rolls-Royce wrapped with a ribbon was waiting for Ronaldo in front of the house, as a surprise. “A magic Christmas night…Os amooo…Gracias Santaaa,” she captioned the video.

The player was awestruck by the luxury car. The family then enjoyed a ride in the new vehicle. Ronaldo also thanked Georgina for the surprise gift on his Instagram story with a picture of him sitting in the car along with his family.

It has been a difficult time for Ronaldo as he left Manchester United in November via a mutual agreement. Ronaldo didn’t have a great campaign with Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022, after starting all of United’s group-stage games, the veteran forward was left on the bench for the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches. Portugal was knocked out of the competition in the last 8 stages, with a 1-0 defeat against Morocco.