German movie ‘24 Wochen /24 Weeks’ to be screened at Lamakaan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Lamakaan and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad invite audiences to a physical event curated by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and hosted by Lamakaan at the open cultural space. A screening of a German film titled ‘24 Wochen’ (24 Weeks), directed by Anne Zohra Berrached, is being jointly organised. The 103-minute movie with English subtitles starts at 7 pm on Friday, July 22.

A deeply moving drama, ‘24 Wochen’ is about an expectant mother faced with an almost impossible decision: whether or not to proceed with the birth of a disabled child. A brave and forcefully narrated film that lingers a long time.

Anne Zohra Berrached’s impressive and stirring film tells of an expectant couple’s trauma. It illustrates, with coherent dialogue and intricately developed scenes, how the difficult decision process that they must both endure cannot be broken down into right and wrong or black and white.

The film owes its almost documentary feel to the participation of genuine doctors and nurses. The ensuing high level of objectivity and authenticity enhances the characters’ conflict and allows the viewer to share this difficult situation with the couple. ‘24 Wochen’ is Anne Zohra Berrached’s final film for the Baden-Württemberg Film Academy.

