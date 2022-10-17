Get to know the environment

Check out this useful information about different ecosystems and pollutants

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on environment and biodiversity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following pollutants:

1) Black carbon (BC)

2) Tropospheric Ozone

3) Hydrofluorocarbon

4) Methane

Which of the above are short-lived climate pollutants?

a) 1, 2 & 3 only b) 2 & 4 only

c) 1, 2 & 4 only d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

Explanation: Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) are agents that have a relatively short lifetime in the atmosphere ranging from few days to a few decades – and a warming influence on climate.

2. Consider the following statements about ―’Mangroves for the Future (MFF)’:

1) It aims to promote international investment in coastal ecosystem conservation for sustainable development

2) It is co-chaired by IUCN and UNDP

3) India is one of its member countries

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 & 2 only b) 1 only

c) 1, 2 & 3 d) None

Ans: c

Explanation: First statement is correct. Mangroves for the Future (MFF) is a unique partner-led initiative to promote investment in coastal ecosystem conservation for sustainable development. Second statement is also correct. It is co-chaired by IUCN and UNDP. It provides a platform for collaboration among the many different agencies, sectors and countries which are addressing challenges to coastal ecosystem and livelihood issues. Third statement is also correct. The member countries of MFF initiative are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

3. Which of the following can be categorised as quantitative pollutants?

1) Carbon dioxide

2) Carbon monoxide

3) DDT

4) Methane

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a) 1,2,3,4 b) 1,2 and 3 only

c) 1,2 and 4 only d) 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: Quantitative pollutants are those that naturally occur in nature and become pollutants when they exceed a particular limit. Examples: Carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide etc.

4. The organisms which occur primarily or most abundantly in the ecotone are referred to as?

a) Edge population b) Edge species

c) Edge community d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: The organisms which occur primarily or most abundantly in the ecotone are referred to as edge species. In the terrestrial ecosystems edge effect is especially applicable to the birds.

5. Which of the following statements are correct regarding dry alpine scrub?

1) Dry alpines are found from about 3000 to 4900 metres

2) Dwarf plants predominate in the dry alpine scrub

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 b) Only 2

c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 & 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Dry alpines scrubs are found from about 3000 metres to about 4900 metres. The dwarf plants predominate in the dry alpine scrub, mainly the black juniper, the drooping juniper, honeysuckle, and willow.

6. Lakes, ponds, pools, springs, streams, and rivers are examples of which of the following aquatic ecosystem?

a) Fresh water ecosystems

b) Marine ecosystems

c) Brackish water ecosystems

d)None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: In fresh water ecosystems,the salt content of fresh bodies is very low, always less than 5 ppt (parts per thousand). Some of the examples of fresh water ecosystems are lakes, ponds, pools, springs, streams, and rivers.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles’