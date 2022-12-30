| Get Well Soon Messages Pour In For Pant On Twitter

Reacting to the star cricketer’s unfortunate accident, fellow sportspersons and fans poured in messages of concern.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:21 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Indian cricketer Rishab Pant was injured in a road accident when his car collided with the divider on the Delhi-Haridwar highway in the early hours of Friday.

His car Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe hit the divider and went up in flames. The wicketkeeper-batsman is said to have made a miraculous escape by breaking the glass window of the car.

He was driving to Roorkee all alone to surprise his mother and spend New Year’s Eve with her.

He was first admitted to a nearby hospital and was then shifted to the Max hospital in Dehradun. According to the BCCI statement, his condition is now stable.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”

Former skipper Virat Kohli wrote, “Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery.”

“Just heard very sad news. I’m really disturbed. Thank god he’s out of danger. Praying for Rishabh Pant. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon brother,” tweeted fellow cricketer Amit Mishra.

Jonny Bairstow, VVS Laxman, Litton Das, Jhulan Goswami, and other cricketers also took to social media platforms to wish Pant a speedy recovery.