Ghatkesar: College principal tries to clear obstacles near manhole, electrocuted

Hyderabad: A principal of a college was electrocuted at Ghatkesar on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Srinivas Rao (50), of Vignan College.
The incident occurred when Srinivas Rao, while walking on the campus, noticed a puddle of water and tried to remove plastic from it using an iron rod when he got electrocuted. He collapsed and died on the spot.
A colleague of Srinivas Rao, who noticed him lying on the ground, immediately switched off the power supply. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Ghatkesar police shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.
Srinivas Rao, is a native of Khammam district and stayed at the hostel campus. The police suspect a power cable got snapped and fell on the ground due to which Srinivas got electrocuted while clearing the obstacles near the manhole. A case was registered.