Teenager touches fence, electrocuted in Adilabad

Kartheek along with his cousin Rahul were visiting his uncle’s farm. An electric wire meant for a motor had snapped and fell on the fence, resulting in the mishap.

Adilabad: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted when he inadvertently touched a fence through which electricity was passing after an electric wire snapped and fell on it at Guruja village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Gudihathnoor Sub-Inspector Syed Imran said Jadhav Kartheek, son of Dasharath from Guruja village, was electrocuted when he came into contact with a fence through which electricity was passing. He breathed his last while being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is on.

In another incident, Chiluka Ramki, a 26-year-old private electrician was accidentally electrocuted as he touched high tension power lines when he was repairing an electrical line at Marriguda area in Luxettipet town of Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Ramki was engaged in the task by a farmer Dontha Kalyan following power connection developed some glitches. His mother Rajeshwari lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.