GHMC announces ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh to kin of four-year old boy killed in stray dog attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: An ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been announced to the family of the four-year old boy who died after being attacked by a pack of street dogs at Amberpet recently.

This apart, Rs.2 lakh would be provided to the boy’s family by the Mayor, G.Vijaya Laxmi along with her one month honorarium. The Mayor who held a meeting with three corporators each from different political parties, said the Deputy Mayor and the corporators who participated in the meeting also resolved to contribute their one month honorarium. A representation would be made to the State government for required assistance to the boy’s family, she said.

The Mayor said an all party committee would be formed to come up with strategies to ensure such incidents did not recur here again. All steps were being taken by the civic body to check the street dog menace and effective implementation of animal birth control, sterilisation and vaccination.

In addition to the present fleet of 30 vehicles, 20 more vehicles with five outsourced personnel for every vehicle were being deployed, she said. The number of sterilisations would be enhanced from present 100 to 450. The Mayor instructed the sanitation staff to ensure there were no delays or neglect in clearance of garbage.