GHMC approved 11K building permissions in 2023-24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the financial year 2023-24 has generated revenue of Rs. 1,107.29 crore by granting a total of 11, 074 buildings permissions.

The majority of these permissions were granted under the Instant Approval category for residential structures built on a plot size of up to 500 square meters.

As for the Occupancy Certificates, 2,567 of them were issued, which made the total number of approvals 13,641.

Also, with the ease of processing applications, multiple buildings were approved through the Single Window.

The highest number of permissions received by residential buildings was 2,282 out of which 74 were high-rise buildings. The maximum building height permitted in the GHMC area during 2023-24 is a residential project at Kancha Gachibowli with 51 floors and a height of 188.6 meters.

Category-wise building permissions (2023-24)

Category – Number Issued

Instant Registration – 496

Instant Approval – 8122

Single Window – 2456

Occupancy Certificate – 2567

Permissions issued through Single Window

Type – Number Approved – High-rise Building

Commercial – 140 – 44

Institutional, Hospital, and others – 34 – 12

Residential – 2,282 – 74

Total – 2,456 – 130