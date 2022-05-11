GHMC approves various developmental works including modern market at Ameerpet

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee which met here on Wednesday approved the proposal to build a state-of-the-art convention centre worth Rs 18 crore near Indira Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, Khairatabad, construction of a modern market at Ameerpet with a cost of Rs 13.20 crore and another modern market at Punjagutta with a cost of Rs 6.70 crore.

The facilities at the convention hall to be built at Khairatabad, accoridng to GHMC officials, will be better than the existing multipurpose function halls and it will be leased out for a cheaper price compared to the banquet halls operated by private players.

The committee also approved 11 proposals including road widening at Moula Ali, Bandlaguda, Medchal, Erragadda and Rathifile Bus Station. The meeting was attended by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar and others.

