GHMC collects record property tax, nets Rs 1,601 crore this FY

The property tax was generated from 13,53,264 assessments with most of the property owners paying tax online this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: This financial year, till March 30, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) has collected a record property tax of Rs.1,601.03 crore. The property tax was generated from 13,53,264 assessments with most of the property owners paying tax online this year.

According to GHMC data, out of the 13,53,264 assessments, 7,73,098 property owners had paid tax online while 1,31,603 paid through Mee Seva. Bill collectors took the tax from 3,05,509 while 1,43,054 persons paid by visiting the GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

To further generate more revenue, the Citizen Service Centres of GHMC were kept open till 11 pm on Friday to facilitate taxpayers. The GHMC has 30 circles with Serilingampally circle leading the chart with Rs 213.91 crore, followed by Jubilee Hills circle with Rs 163.33 crore and Khairatabad circle with Rs 131.1 crore.

This financial year, the GHMC collected a record Rs 742.41 crore under its Early Bird scheme filling up the coffers and taking the property tax to Rs 1,601.03 crore. With the One-Time Scheme (OTS) introduced in July, an amount of Rs 92.78 crore was collected through 47,205 assessments and this revenue too is a part of the Rs 1,601.03 crore revenue generated.

The OTS offered relief to those struggling with property tax arrears with the State government ordering a waiver of 90 per cent accumulated arrear interest on property tax. The taxpayers who availed this scheme had to clear the principal amount of the tax dues till 2021-22, along with 10 per cent accumulated interest, at one go.

The GHMC officials said that due to several measures and special drives, a whopping Rs 1,601.03 crore was generated. “Circle-wise targets, special drives, identification of property tax defaulters and sending notices were some of the measures that yielded good results,” said an official.