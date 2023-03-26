KTR takes a dig at Centre for sluggish pace in executing projects

While the Telangana government managed to complete 35 major infrastructure projects on time, the Centre on the other hand is struggling to complete even two projects on time, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

File Photo: MAUD Minister and BRS Working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticized the Centre for implementing infrastructure projects in Hyderabad at a snail’s pace. The MA&UD Minister pointed out that while the Telangana government managed to complete 35 major infrastructure projects on time, the Centre on the other hand is struggling to complete even two projects on time.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Rama Rao referred to the construction of Uppal flyover project, which is mired by multiple delays, despite the State government extending full support to acquire the land for the project.

The Minister was responding to a citizen who on Twitter asked him about the date of completion of the much-delayed Uppal flyover project, which has become a major cause of inconvenience for regular commuters. In his tweet, the person pointed out that commuters travelling from Narapally are facing lot of hardships due to slow pace of progress of the Uppal flyover.

Replying to his tweet, Rama Rao tweeted, “Uppal and Amberpet flyovers are unfortunately being executed by National Highways. Both are progressing at snail’s pace even though GHMC has completed the land acquisition as committed. While we have completed 35 projects they are unable to complete even 2 !! That’s the Difference between KCR Govt and Modi Govt”.

Mayor of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, Jakka Venkat Reddy, on Twitter said the Centre did not respond to his repeated requests to restore the Uppal main road.

“It’s a pathetic situation at Uppal. We have represented to the authorities at National Highway, Hyderabad Regional Office to renew black top but they have rejected the proposal. We as Municipal Corporation Peerzadiguda extending maximum support, but agency and NH authorities not able to complete since last 4 years,” he tweeted.

The six-lane flyover from Uppal to Narapally, being developed by the union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has become a major pain point for local residents and regular commuters on this stretch. The busy road below the flyover connecting Uppal crossroads and Medipally has turned into a veritable nightmare for commuters due to potholes, water logging, dust, eroded bitumen layer and uneven road surfaces.