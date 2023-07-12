GHMC Commissioner hits Hyderabad streets, takes stock of civic body’s functioning

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose also interacted with local residents and members of Resident Welfare Associations and other officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Days after taking over as the Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner, D.Ronald Rose chose to hit the streets and go around the city to take a stock of the civic body’s functioning on the ground.

Early on Wednesday, the new Commissioner visited Rajendra Nagar circle and inspected activities related to sanitation apart from speaking with the drivers of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs), Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs). He also interacted with local residents and members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other officials.

The Commissioner had also inspected localities in Khairatabad Zone and inspected the various activities taken up the GHMC.

In the first week of July, D Ronald Rose was appointed as the GHMC Commissioner in place of DS Lokesh Kumar, who has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer with the office of the CEO Telangana.