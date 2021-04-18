GHMC earns Rs 797 cr from building permissions

According to GHMC, the number of permissions issued had decreased during 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued building permissions to 11,538 and generated an amount of Rs 797.13 crore during the financial year 2020-21.

According to GHMC, the number of permissions issued had decreased during 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The shortage of construction labour during the lockdown also resulted in reduction in number of building permissions, a press release said.

To protect the real estate industry from the effect of pandemic, the government allowed installment facility for payment of building permission charges, one at the time of issue of permission and remaining three every six months.

Further, a 5 per cent rebate was given to the applications where full amount is paid at one time without availing installment facility. Due to the government orders, the construction activity has picked up in later part of the year and led to an increase in submission of building permission applications.

The installment facility which was initially given till March 31 is now further extended till June 30, owing to the requests received from the industry, the release added.

