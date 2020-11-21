GHMC elections: Ramanthapur’s sitting corporator confident of win

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: TRS candidate for Ramanthapur municipal division Gandham Jyothsna Nageshwara Rao on Saturday sought the blessings of the voters and urged them to elect her for the second time in the GHMC elections. She reached out to people in Bharat Nagar and other localities in the division and distributed pamphlets explaining the TRS welfare schemes and development programmes.

Jyothsna said development in twin cities would be possible only with the TRS party and people were enjoying the fruits of development works that are taken up in the division by spending crores of rupees. The sitting corporator said has been receiving good feedback from people about TRS. TRS leaders Arjula Indrasena Reddy, Palvai Madhusudhan Reddy and others took part in the election campaign.

