GHMC invites applications for co-option members posts

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited applications for co-option members posts, having the special knowledge or experience in municipal administration of GHMC. The selection of three eligible applicants, including a woman, will be made by the elected members including ex-officio members of the corporation by a voice vote, at a special meeting to be convened for the purpose.

According to the GHMC, no person will be eligible to be co-opted as member unless he or she is a registered voter in the electoral roll and is not less than 24 years of age. A person who has held office of a chairperson/ mayor, vice-chairman/ deputy mayor or member of a municipality/ municipal corporation or a combination of these offices for a total period of not less than five years are eligible.

Interested candidates can apply with documents including latest electoral extract, experience certificate, service/retirement certificate to the Commissioner, GHMC Head Office, 1st floor, Tank Bund road, Hyderabad on all working days from March 30 to April 19.