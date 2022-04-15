GHMC issues rain alert in Hyderabad on Friday, alerts public

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:18 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has issued a rain alert at 4:37 pm on Friday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.

Possibility of rainfall over the city in the next one hour. Cloud formations gathering over North and West of the city. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams alerted and on field. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/l5hdN9zppW — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 15, 2022

In the tweet from the official handle of the EVDM Director, it was pointed out that there was a possibility of rainfall over the city in the next one hour.

“Possibility of rainfall over the city in the next one hour. Cloud formations gathering over North and West of the city. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams alerted and on field (sic),” the director said.

Individual private weather observers on Twitter too have issued alerts, pointing out where it was raining and where it could soon. Telangana Weatherman, one such Twitter handle, said there is a possibility of rains in the city in the next few hours.

“Scattered intense thunderstorms right now in South, Central Telangana. Parts of Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool getting rains. Also some rains in western outskirts of Hyderabad like Chevella, Moinabad. City too has some chances for rains in coming hours (sic),” the tweet said.

Scattered intense thunderstorms right now in South, Central Telangana. Parts of #Kamareddy, #Vikarabad, #Nagarkurnool getting rains Also some rains in western outskirts of #Hyderabad like Chevella, Moinabad. City too has some chances for rains in comming hours pic.twitter.com/YPpBwe0kIp — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 15, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .