GHMC nets Rs 625 crore property tax in 28 days under Early Bird Scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has generated property tax to the tune of Rs 625 crore in 28 days under the Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2023-24 from over 6.35 lakh assessments.

Under this scheme which commenced on April 1 and ends on April 30, a 5 per cent rebate is offered on property tax to building owners. The rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

On Tuesday alone, by 4 am, Rs 25.43 crore was collected and the officials were expecting that the revenue generated under Early Bird Scheme 2023-24 will cross Rs 750 crore.

The highest tax collection was from the Serilingampally circle (Rs 78.29 crore), followed by Jubilee Hills (Rs 63.35 crore) and Khairatabad (Rs 50.14 crore). Most of the property owners paid tax online this year.

In the financial year 2022-23, the GHMC generated Rs 742.41 crore revenue and this year, the corporation has set a target of Rs 750 crore and initiated measures to achieve it.

As a part of this revenue generation exercise, the GHMC Citizen Service Centres (CSCs) were kept open on Sunday (April 23) from 10.30 am to 5 pm to facilitate payment of property taxes.

Those wishing to avail a 5 per cent rebate under this scheme can pay the property tax online by visiting https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ or My GHMC App. They can also pay the property tax by visiting GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva Centers or through bill collectors.

This year, the GHMC has also initiated action against property tax defaulters and the ones who enter fraudulent entries in the Property Tax Self Assessment application to under asses the property tax amount.

“We have caught hold of the ones who have entered wrong entries including plinth area, unit rate etc and took appropriate measures,” said a GHMC official.

