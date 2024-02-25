GHMC plans to have AI-based attendance system for staff

GHMC has called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to implement and maintain a facial recognition biometric attendance management system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: In an effort to improve the attendance tracking system of over 25,000 staff working in sanitation, entomology, veterinary, and other departments of GHMC, the corporation is looking to adopt an artificial intelligence-based mobile application.

The GHMC has called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to implement and maintain a facial recognition biometric attendance management system. Officials hope to do away with the hand-held devices using the Aadhaar based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS) which are currently in use as they are dependent on internet.

Also Read Hyderabad: Apathy leaves Safilguda STP works hanging

Along with being able to capture attendance offline, the application would be compatible with all kinds of devices with a one-time seamless registration. One of the main objectives behind the move is to capture the attendance of outsourcing and regular staff in the sanitation department and prevent the misuse of manual attendance. To ensure that, officials are looking for real-time authentication and a customized web portal for monitoring and payroll generation.

In the recent General Body Meeting, officials revealed that absenteeism among sanitation workers increased from 26 to 29 per cent. Corporators also highlighted that multiple officers were not carrying out their on-field duties.