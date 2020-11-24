GHMC polls: Asaduddin Owaisi prefers bike to cut travel time

Videos of Asaduddin zooming around on the bike have gone viral on social media platforms in last two days

Hyderabad: With a series of public meetings lined up during evenings, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi prefers a Royal Enfield motorcycle to drive through the traffic in the older parts of the city.

Videos of Asaduddin zooming around on the bike have gone viral on social media platforms in last two days. While he prefers to ride alone, in some video clips, he is seen sitting pillion while a party worker rides the motorcycle.

On an average, Asaduddin is addressing three public meetings, each for about 20 minutes, in the city every evening in view of short notice for the polls. The AIMIM is contesting in 51 seats in the GHMC elections and aims to increase its tally. In the previous term, the party held 44 seats.

