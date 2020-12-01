GHMC Polls: KTR votes in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao exercised his franchise at Nandinagar in Banjara Hills a few minutes back. He was accompanied by his wife Shailima.
He appealed to the voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchise today.
“If one has to raise voice over public issues, then voting is must,” Rao said.
The TRS working president wanted the people to think wisely and cast their vote. People should think as to who should work for Hyderabad’s development and growth, he said.
