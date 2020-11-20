GHMC polls: Will develop Malkajgiri on all fronts, says TRS candidate

Nirugonda Jagadish Goud interacted with people in Durga Nagar, Lakshmi Saraswathi Nagar, Bala Saraswathi Nagar, Krishna Sai Nagar areas and sought their blessings

Published: 5:38 pm

Hyderabad: TRS candidate for Malkajgiri Municipal Division Nirugonda Jagadish Goud has assured the voters that he will develop the division on all fronts. Jagadish Goud kicked off the election campaign on Friday for GHMC elections scheduled on December 1.

He interacted with people in Durga Nagar, Lakshmi Saraswathi Nagar, Bala Saraswathi Nagar, Krishna Sai Nagar areas and sought their blessings.

Speaking on the occasion, the TRS candidate explained the development works and welfare schemes taken up in the division after the TRS government came to power. The sitting corporator asked the residents to elect him with a big majority in the forthcoming elections.

Asking people not to believe false promises being made by the opposition parties, he appealed to the voters to think before casting their vote in such a way that opposition parties lose their deposits.

