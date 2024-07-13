GHMC prioritizes monsoon safety with stormwater drain audits

Hyderabad has a 1,302.98 kilometers-long stormwater drainage network, of which 390 km are major nalas. Drains over two meters in height are 115.72 km, while those below two meters are 368.18 km.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: Giving high priority to avoiding accidents during monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking preventive measures and regular safety audits of the stormwater drains in the city, a press relaease said on Saturday.

To ensure no loss of life and property, vulnerable points have been identified across the city. Along with covering the surroundings of nalas with mesh, danger warning boards are also installed.

Assistant engineers from the maintenance department are given the complete charge of a few kilometers of drainage line within their circle. A total of 203 nodal officers will oversee them, monitor work and implement safety measures whenever necessary.

Apart from the loss of human life and property, GHMC is emphasizing the safety of animals and birds.