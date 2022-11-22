GHMC proposes 25 function halls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:17 AM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the popularity of multipurpose function halls among the urban poor, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now proposed to establish more such facilities in Hyderabad.

The GHMC has proposed 25 multipurpose function halls at a cost of Rs 95.70 crore out of which nine such facilities, developed at a cost of Rs 30.10 crore, are already available. Since the launch of the function halls, very quickly they have turned into a cheaper alternative for the urban poor to perform marriages and other private functions.

Besides the nine existing facilities, construction of nine more multipurpose function halls are underway with Rs 31.89 crore and they will be inaugurated soon,’ GHMC in a press release on Monday said.

In addition to these, seven more such facilities have been proposed with Rs. 33.71 crore and will come up in at Rahmath Nagar, Vengalraonagar, Suraram and Begumpet.

Most of these function halls are two-storied buildings equipped with Kalyana Mandapam, dining area, modern kitchen, parking facility, drinking water facility, separate rooms for bride and groom, toilets, compound wall, etc.

Almost all function halls have vitrified tiles, false ceiling, paintings on the outer compound walls, arches and other components, which add a lot of aesthetics.

The multipurpose function halls are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and the per day charges of the new facilities will be decided after inauguration. “The charges will be less compared to private banquet halls,” GHMC said.