GHMC Mayor flags off vehicle for testing quality of food at commercial establishments

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:42 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

The vehicles are equipped with required paraphernalia to test food adulteration on the spot.

Hyderabad: Food Safety on Wheels, the mobile unit of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for testing the quality of food sold at commercial establishments, was flagged off by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the GHMC has 30 circles and the vehicle will be sent every day to one circle. The vehicles are equipped with required paraphernalia to test food adulteration on the spot.

Flagged off food safety on wheels along with @SrilathaMothe, @ACHEALTH_GHMC, Food Safety officers & other @GHMCOnline officials at Head office. Mobile Lab is aimed at

inspecting the quality of food & take strict actions against food adulteration. @KTRTRS @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/W2qmpyDdDl — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) November 18, 2022

“Four Food Safety Officers and one laboratory technician will be in the vehicle that will go around the city to check the quality of food,” the Mayor said.