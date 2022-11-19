Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for three developmental works at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Hyderabad: Foundation stone was laid on Saturday for three developmental works that will be taken up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Uppal circle with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.8 crore

The works include a stormwater drainage pipeline in Chilkanagar, a vacuum dewatered cement concrete (VDCC) road at Kalyanpuri and another VDCC road at Kummari Kunta.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony. “Lot of development has been done in Uppal constituency with an amount of Rs 2,000 crores and Hyderabad has changed drastically since Telangana was formed,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor inspected the cemetery in Uppal circle and asked the officials to prepare the estimates for its development and allocated the funds.