GHMC proposes to install water kiosks in different parts of Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to install water kiosks in different parts of the Secunderabad zone. At these kiosks, a glass of water would be made available for Rs 1 while the cost per litre would be Rs 2, 10 litres would be Rs 5 and the cost for 20 litre would be Rs 10.

The corporation has already called an Expression of Interest cum Request for Proposal to execute the project. “The proposed kiosk will have the capacity to deliver 5,000 to 10,000 litres of water per day,” said a GHMC official.

