GHMC to install 2,794 litter bins on commercial stretches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: To scale up the sanitation efforts in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to install 2,794 litter bins on the commercial stretches.

Among them, 1,397 are twin litter bins and 1,397 are triple litter bins, and the capacity of each bin will be 100 liters. The bins have a closed lid and each bin will adequately handle solid waste of at least 60 kg.

“The bins will be installed at 100 meters intervals and we have already requested for quotation towards the supply and installation of these bins,” said a GHMC official. The corporation is also planning to penalise those found littering the roads despite the bins being made available.

Unlike the regular twin bins that have already been installed, these new bins are moulded from special grades of polyethylene. “The rounded corners of the bins prevent the sticking of garbage and they are maintenance-free,” said the official.

The installation of these bins is expected to ensure proper sanitation and less amount spent as these are reusable, washable, and meet the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.