GHMC sanitation worker to be part of Republic Day parade

Working as a GHMC sanitation worker for about 22 years, Narayanamma has carved a unique niche for being what some would call the 'singing sweeper'

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 17 January 2024, 08:22 PM

GHMC sweeper Narayanaamma. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Clad in an orange safety jacket and armed with a long-bristled broom, Narayanamma can be found at Banjara Hills Road No. 12 every morning. Working as a GHMC sanitation worker for about 22 years, she has carved a unique niche for being what some would call the ‘singing sweeper’.

Her melodious tunes and diligent work ethic have earned her a spot at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. She plans to travel to the national capital on January 24.

Influenced by her father who would produce drama plays and sing songs every day, she picked up the habit of singing spiritual and folk songs in her childhood. Even as she moved to Hyderabad from her village Yacharam in the Rangareddy district, she continued her practice and was often found humming on her job.

“It is a habit and just can’t be without singing. I sing while sweeping the streets and the residents of that area seemed to really like it. They do not let me be transferred to any other area,” says Narayanamma, adding that her songs are often inspired by the teachings of her mentor Nityananda Rajeshwaryulu.

Reacting to the news of her being invited to the Republic Day parade, she thanked the GHMC officers who she adds have always been supportive of her. “I got to the news on January 1. Everyone in my family along with my neighbors and friends are very happy for me.”

Having gone through many hardships in her life, Narayanamma believes that this opportunity is the result of her good deeds.