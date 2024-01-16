Camping as a pathway to astronomy

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 16 January 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: Climbing tall palm trees, trekking hillocks, and lying on rocks to gaze at the twinkling stars — Venu Gopal loved these outdoor activities as a child. But little did he know that after a financially stressful period in his life, it was these hobbies that would bring him back on his feet.

Pioneering the city’s one-of-a-kind astronomical camping experience, the 33-year-old established Jungle Stay Camping in October 2023. Their first-ever event on a lunar eclipse night drew a crowd of over 250 people, making their company what one would call an instant success.

But Venu thinks of it otherwise. “It took me around six months to understand and plan the logistics. I wanted to do something related to astronomy. But I had to be very careful as I was recovering from a financial loss of my previous business,” he says. There were a few hiccups, Venu is glad he took the plunge.

Located in Vikarabad, their campsite is all one would want for a getaway from the city — tents, bonfires, music, trekking, and greenery wherever you look. It is here that Venu and his team of amateur astronomers set up telescopes and invite their customers to watch the planets, moon, and stars.

While camps at Vikarabad are only an introduction to astronomy, they organise advanced camps at Rachakonda and Adakal further away from the city lights where the group indulges in hours of watching the cosmos.

“There is no age limit for our camps. Anyone with an interest in watching what’s outside our naked eye view is welcome. And we are no experts on the subject either. It’s more like they learn something from us and we learn something from them,” he says.

The cost for the camp stay is Rs 2,000 for Vikarabad and Rs 3,000 for the others. Tent, food, and outdoor activities will be covered barring transportation. A team of five along with around 10 other young solo travellers run the camps in turns, each sharing their unique experiences with the group.

“People asked me ‘chukkalu chupistava?’ and I said yes. Perhaps, they do not know the peace one experiences after watching the moon and stars for hours together. I do and I want others to experience it too,” he says.

On January 26, Venu and his team are officially launching their astronomy club with a hope of bringing together those passionate about the subject.