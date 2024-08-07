GHMC seeks collaboration with street dog feeders for humane city

The civic body said the voluntary registration process aims to foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals while ensuring the well-being of street dogs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 10:10 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has called upon individuals who were dedicated to feeding street dogs to register themselves and has provided a link / QR code for the purpose.

By registering, street dog feeders will partner with the GHMC in identifying suitable feeding locations away from public areas, thereby reducing human-animal conflicts.

Additionally, registered feeders will receive essential information on responsible feeding practices, animal welfare guidelines, and opportunities to participate in sterilisation and vaccination drives.

The GHMC said the street dog feeders play a crucial role in identifying unsterilised dogs, which is essential for population control and preventing the spread of rabies disease. To achieve maximum impact, animal welfare organisations were requested to support this initiative by encouraging street dog feeders to register.

Registration Link/: bit.ly/GHMCdogfeederform

For more information, citizens can contact veterinary wing officers:

Zone Officer

L.B. Nagar Dr.D. Ranajit, Assistant Director, Ph. 9866699401

Charminar Dr. T. Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Director, Ph.9989930397

Khairathabad Dr. K. Chakrapani Reddy, Deputy Director, Ph.9989930358

Serilingampally Dr.J.D. Wilson, Deputy Director, Ph.9704456521

Kukatpally Dr. C. Sukunandan Reddy, Deputy Director, Ph. 9989930359

Secunderabad Dr. Y. Sadguna Devi, Assistant Director, Ph.9177904941