GHMC Standing Committee approves nine development projects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:04 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee which met here on Wednesday approved nine proposals.

The proposals approved include beautification of the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) lake and Herbal Park inside the EPTRI campus in Gachibowli, development of junction at Gulmohar park in Serilingampally and road widening of Mallapur Junction- Shiva Hotel (Mallapur) stretch.

Meanwhile, another major proposal that pertained to the reconstruction of the bridge over Hussain Sagar surplus nala at Arvind Nagar was also approved by the GHMC Standing Committee, chaired by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.