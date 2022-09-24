Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations at People’s Plaza on September 30

25 September 22

Hyderabad: Bathukamma will be celebrated on a grand scale at People’s Plaza, PV Narasimha Rao Marg, on September 30 and MLC K Kavitha was invited for it by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy.

Meanwhile, the distribution of Bathukamma sarees is underway in GHMC limits and Secunderabad Cantonment Board jurisdiction with a total of 2.6 lakh sarees already distributed to beneficiary women.

Around 17 lakh sarees are to be distributed in GHMC and SCB jurisdictions and over 8.83 lakh sarees have been received till date. The remaining sarees will also be distributed before October 3, said GHMC in a press release.