GHMC standing committe’s first meet expected to clear seven proposals

The nala works took a backseat after the Local Military Authority (LMA) delayed permission to execute the works on the nala that runs through their jurisdiction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The newly elected standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation during its first meeting on Thursday is expected to consider and give its nod to seven proposals including one seeking to address the decades old issue of urban flooding in Mehdipatnam circle.

More than 10,000 families have been facing problems here due to urban flooding and to solve this, the proposal looks to construct a RCC box drain with Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur nala to Rethibolwi Junction inside Mehdipatnam Garrison. The nala works took a backseat after the Local Military Authority (LMA) delayed permission to execute the works on the nala that runs through their jurisdiction.

“Around 1.75 km length of the Balkapur nala passes through the land located inside the Mehdipatnam Garrison and it is getting stagnated and overflowing to neighbouring upstream colonies and also in certain areas of Military premises,” said a GHMC official.

Following a meeting the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had with an Army delegation led by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin Bharat Area, Lt Gen A Arun in the month of April, officials from the GHMC, Defence officials of Telangana and Andhra sub Area (TASA) and Defence Estate Officer, proposed diversion of the stormwater drain by constructing an underground RCC box drain from Balkapur nala to Rethibowli Junction and discharge water into Musi.

Another proposal to construct an Interception & Diversion (I&D) structure and laying of RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur nala along the Military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid will be placed. These two works will be taken up with Rs 4.7 crore.

The other proposals before the standing committee include a community hall and healthcare facility in Sri Ram Nagar, Road Number 13, Banjara Hills with an estimated cost of Rs 2.05 crore and road widening work near Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL).