GHMC to set up 37 more Basthi Dawakhanas 

There are 150 wards in GHMC limits and the plan is set to ensure there are 300 Basthi Dawakhanas i.e., at least two facilities in each ward.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of the existing 263 Basthi Dawakhanas located in different parts of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is setting up 37 more such facilities in various locations further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure for the urban poor.

There are 150 wards in GHMC limits and the plan is set to ensure there are 300 Basthi Dawakhanas i.e., at least two facilities in each ward, said GHMC in a press release.

These clinics have turned into a boon for those who cannot afford costly treatments in corporate hospitals or private clinics. With these Basthi Dawakhanas offering 57 types of medical services, they have turned into an instant hit since their launch with scores of people especially from the economically weaker sections getting free healthcare facilities at these places.

In addition to offering Out Patient (OP) services, several basic diagnostic tests are done at Basthi Dawakhanas. The test done at these dawakhanas include pregnancy and infant tests, immunisations, anemia, BP, sugar/ diabetes and cancer tests.

Awareness campaigns are also held by the staff of Basthi Dawakhanas so that people protect themselves from seasonal diseases and other ailments. Efforts are underway to provide the best treatment possible at Basthi Dawakhanas and some cases are being referred to government hospitals, the GHMC added.