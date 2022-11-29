18 SNDP works taken up to revamp storm-water drains in Hyderabad

A total of 18 Strategic Nala Development Programme works taken up to revamp the existing storm-water drain network in different parts of Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Updated On - 12:16 AM, Tue - 29 November 22

SNDP WORK

Hyderabad: A total of 18 Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up to revamp the existing storm-water drain network in different parts of the State capital, are expected to be completed by December.

Some of the noted areas in Hyderabad where the SNDP revamp works are underway include Bathula Cheruvu to Injapur Nala, Bandlaguda Cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu, Nalla Pochamma Temple Bridge and another bridge at Vegetable market road near Nagamaiah Kunta nala.

The SNDP revamp works that are underway at the 18 different locations include building bridges/ culverts, repairing existing drains, widening storm-water drains, constructing retaining walls near small storm-water drains and building box drains.

With the revamp works reaching the final stages, at feasible locations the storm-water drains are being covered with pre-cast slabs and some drains are barricaded using link mesh. “At drains that are deep, we are also displaying banners to alert people,” a senior GHMC official said.

To address the issue of urban flooding in and around the city, the Telangana government had earlier accorded an administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 985.45 crore under SNDP Phase-I, which is aimed at revamp the storm-water drain network in GHMC limits jurisdiction and its surrounding Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Among them, while 35 works with Rs. 737.45 crores were proposed in GHMC limits, 21 works with Rs 248 crores were proposed in the ULBs outside GHMC.

“In the GHMC area, while 18 works will be completed by December, another 13 works will be completed by January or latest by February and the target is to complete the entire SNDP projects by March,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the GHMC is also executing desilting works at the existing storm-water drains to ensure the free flow of water during downpours and monsoon season.

The total length of storm-water drains maintained by GHMC is 1,302 km and during the year 2021-22, a total of 356 desilting works were taken-up with a cost of Rs 44.45 crore. To date, over 4.6 lakh cubic metres of silt has been removed from open drains and nalas, officials added.