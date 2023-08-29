| Ghmc To Chalk Out Action Plans To Prepare Hyderabad For Climate Change

The action plan is being developed using ICLEI South Asia’s ‘Net Zero Climate Resilient CITIES methodology’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Taking steps to make Hyderabad climate-conscious, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing two separate action plans that will help mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve biodiversity in the city.

A stakeholder consultation meeting to develop these policies was held here on Tuesday.

The Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP) – Towards a Net-Zero Future and the Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (LBSAP) will aid GHMC in integrating climate-sensitive measures in its planning, development, infrastructure and service delivery.

The CRCAP will identify appropriate policies, and infrastructure projects that are required to address local climate risks. Implementing these will enable the civic body to reduce climate vulnerability in the city.

The action plan is being developed using ICLEI South Asia’s ‘Net Zero Climate Resilient CITIES methodology’, which has been successfully applied to develop climate action plans for 15 cities across India and in other countries. The same organisation is also assisting with the Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

An LBSAP, in essence, is the local equivalent of National and State Biodiversity Strategy and Actions Plans. It helps in translating international and national biodiversity targets into implementable action plans at the local level.

Telangana Ku Haritha Haram has already helped the city increase the green cover by 147 per cent in the last decade. The City Biodiversity Index of Hyderabad also increased from 36/92 in 2012 to 57/92 in 2023.

Representatives from GHMC departments and other stakeholders deliberated on both the action plans and provided inputs to help prioritize focus areas during the meeting.