GHMC’s ‘X handle’ most frequent to address citizen grievances among all municipal bodies in India

The GHMC's X account is also the second most followed civic body account in the country with 353.7K followers

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: Governing a rapidly growing city with a burgeoning population sure requires a robust communication system. Not just between officers but also with the citizens, who are the most vital stakeholders. Thanks to their persistent engagement on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad‘s civic body cracked the code for being in touch with its citizens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation‘s official X handle @GHMCOnline is the most frequent to address citizen grievances, among all municipal bodies in the country. Set up in October 2015, this account swiftly attends to concerns posted on the platform and relays them to officers on the ground, resulting in quick resolutions.

A quick perusal of GHMC’s posts and replies on the platform will bear testament to how active the account is. The frequency of replies and the number of concerns they attend to on the platform is visibly higher when compared to other civic bodies.

From garbage dumping and water logging during rains to potholes and mosquito menace, the account deals with all civic issues within the municipal body’s limits. And when the query doesn’t fall under GHMC, they also inform who the user should be contacting.

The GHMC’s X account is also the second most followed civic body account in the country with 353.7K followers. It is only second to the country’s most populated city Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which has a total follower count of 859.1K.

“While the account doesn’t engage with policy-related tweets, they surely attend to incidents like a power cut or a road repair. And most of these concerns are also resolved quickly,” says Sriharsha Tulasi who runs the account Team Road Squad.

It is not just the nodal account that is active in addressing issues, but Zonal Commissioners (ZC) of the six zones under GHMC are also pulling their weight. This results in active engagement with citizens and more proactive resolution of grievances.

The civic body’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management wing also has a separate account – Central Enforcement Cell – which is hugely popular on the platform.

The GHMC launched this account especially to receive complaints from citizens.

Armed with the #TeamGHMC, the civic body is harnessing the social media platform to not just make it easier for the citizens to make their voices heard, but to also get the work done at the earliest.

Civic body followers on X:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (@mybmc): 859.1K

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (@GHMCOnline): 353.7K

Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp): 239.9K

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (@BBMPCOMM): 139K

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (@MCD_Delhi): 41.2K

Contact/register grievances with GHMC:

Website: www.ghmc.gov.in

Helpline: 040- 21111111 and 040-23225397

X account: @GHMCOnline

My GHMC app

