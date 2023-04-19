GHMC to organise annual Summer coaching camps for children from April 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise its annual Summer coaching camps for children between 6 years and 14 years of age, from April 25 to May 31.

“These coaching camps will be held in 44 different sporting disciplines for children and interested students should register by visiting www.ghmc.gov.in/sports,” said Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

Hockey, judo, karate, cricket, basketball, archery, badminton, and boxing are some among the sports that will be featured in the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023. In addition to training, the GHMC will also organise competitions during the summer camps.

Awareness sessions on various sporting topics, quiz competitions on sports and tournaments of selected games will also be held. National and international players will also be invited and interactive sessions with children will be held.

On April 25, the camp will commence at Victory Playground, on April 26 at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, and on April 27, the camp will start at Marredpally Play Ground. Similarly, on April 28 it will be held in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones and on April 29 it will be held in LB Nagar zone.