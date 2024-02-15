| Ghmc Tops The Table For New Constructions In Ts Bpass

Hyderabad: In a testament to its burgeoning urban landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has topped the table for new constructions as per the data released online by TS-bPASS, a website that streamlines and simplifies the process of obtaining building approvals in the State.

Since the launch of the online portal in November 2022 to January 2024, GHMC has approved 33,445 new constructions, the highest of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana.

23,773 more new buildings were constructed in the city when compared to its close competitor Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) which processed 9,672 applications.

The ULBs in the outskirts of Hyderabad also registered a significant number of the latest constructions.

While Badangpet has seen 8,801 new buildings come up in the last couple of years; Turkayamjal, Boduppal, and Pedda Amberpet had 5,166, 5,120, and 3,498 newly built projects respectively.

The other three municipalities on the list were Mahbubnagar (4,065), Karimnagar (3,573), and Nizamabad (3,516).