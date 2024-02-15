GHMC slipping into crisis, release Rs 1000 crore, asks BRS

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh on Thursday demanded the government to make an immediate release of Rs.1,000 crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which he said was on the verge of slipping into a financial crisis.

Voicing concern over the tardy implementation of development works, which he said had come almost to a standstill in certain places, Venkatesh said the payments due under different heads were pending to the tune of Rs 1200 crore and were not being cleared by the Corporation. There were almost no takers for contract works. The tenders for certain works were recalled for more than 20 times, but the response continued to be lukewarm.

Only Unani college of State calling for attention Mir Zulfeqar Ali Khan, Charminar MLA (AIMIM) said the Government Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as the government Unani Hospital, was left in a bad state. He requested the Chief Minister and Health Minister to visit the hospital to know things for themselves. The only Unani college functioning in the State could not be provided with basic amenities. The condition of the girls hostel was much worse. It did not have required toilet facilities and drinking water supply needs augmented. The heritage building housing the college did not get due attention for its upkeep, he noted.

Godavarai flood bank extension Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao said the Polavaram backwater effect during the flood time was a major problem being faced by the temple town. Nearly 40 per cent of the surroundings of the town experienced the impact during heavy floods in Godavari in 2022. The flood bank constructed around the temple town was incomplete to ensure full-fledged protection. It needed to be extended by another half a kilometre without delay. He also appealed to the government to fill all the doctor post vacancies in the area hospital of Bhadrachalam catering to the needs of patients from tribal clusters in the vicinity.

SCCL pollution at Sathupalli

Sathupalli MLA M Ragamayi wanted the Singareni Collieries Company Limited to set up a super specialty hospital at Sathupalli. Many families residing in the vicinity of Kistaram were affected due to pollution problem that owed to the coal mining and loading. The company should take steps for rehabilitating families from the seriously affected pockets. The company should set up a super specialty hospital in the area so that regular health care can be provided the local people. She also insisted that the local youth were given 80 per cent of the jobs in the company.