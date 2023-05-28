GHMC’s DRF team completes training in rescue operations

Published Date - 12:08 AM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Disaster and Response Force (DRF) personnel completed training in rescue operations with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at 10th Battalion, NDRF on the banks of Krishna River in Vijayawada. The training was for three months on flood rescue operations and building collapse rescue.

Apart from operating boats and rescue operations done during floods, the training covered giving first aid, proving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) etc. On completion of training, 50 DRF personnel were awarded certificates by Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Damodar Singh.

EV&DM Director, N Prakash Reddy said, “GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) is also procuring advanced equipment used by NDRF including victim location unit, combination hydraulic cutter and spreader, airlifting bag-vetter, reciprocating saw and breathing apparatus sets.”

Telangana government‘s intent is to train and equip DRF in such a manner that it would be able to handle any emergency on its own, he said adding that 50 DRF personnel were trained in line with the State government’s vision.

GHMC’s DRF unit consists of 27 teams with 450 personnel trained in handling urban floods, building collapses, rail accidents, tree fall etc., and assisting Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel. They are available in strategic locations in the city round the clock to reach disaster sites in a couple of minutes.

